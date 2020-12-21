REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $43.4M in Financing for CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, California

CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif., features 220 units, a lap pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center.

SALINAS, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $43.4 million loan for CreekBridge Village Apartments, a multifamily community in Salinas. Tom Dao of Gantry arranged the 35-year, 2.13 percent HUD (223f) cash-out financing through Eastern Mortgage Capital for the undisclosed borrower.

Located at 1701 Independence Blvd., the 220-unit property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 803 square feet to 1,429 square feet. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full-size washers/dryers, private patios or balconies, electronic thermostats and fireplaces, as well as assigned parking. The gated community also features a lighted tennis court, lap pool, spa, picnic areas, 24-hour fitness center and recreation center with a banquet room for events and gatherings.

