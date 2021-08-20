REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $43M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Southern California

Totaling 430,000 square feet, the four industrial properties are located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., Ventura, Calif., and the Inland Empire submarkets.

LOS ANGELES — Gantry has secured a $43 million loan through a correspondent life company lender to refinance a four-building industrial portfolio for a 15-year term.

Totaling 430,000 square feet, the four assets are fully leased and well-positioned in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura and the Inland Empire industrial submarkets.

Mark Ritchie and Josh Natker of Gantry’s Los Angeles office secured the financing on behalf of a private investor. The loan structure features a roughly 50 percent loan-to-value ratio and an interest rate below 2.5 percent.

