Gantry Arranges $43M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Southern California
LOS ANGELES — Gantry has secured a $43 million loan through a correspondent life company lender to refinance a four-building industrial portfolio for a 15-year term.
Totaling 430,000 square feet, the four assets are fully leased and well-positioned in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura and the Inland Empire industrial submarkets.
Mark Ritchie and Josh Natker of Gantry’s Los Angeles office secured the financing on behalf of a private investor. The loan structure features a roughly 50 percent loan-to-value ratio and an interest rate below 2.5 percent.
