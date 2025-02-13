Gantry Arranges $46.5M in Refinancing for Shopping Center in Santa Clarita, California

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $46.5 million in permanent loans for the refinancing of The Plaza at Golden Valley, a regional power center in Santa Clarita, a northern suburb of Los Angeles.

Located at 19001-19415 Golden Valley Road, the property offers more than 600,000 square feet of total leasable space. Current tenants include Trader Joe’s, Staples, BevMo!, TJ Maxx, Panera Bread, Chili’s, PetSmart, Popeyes, McDonald’s, Chipotle, Bath & Body Works, Daiso, The Habit Burger and The Kebab Shop. The asset is shadow anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Kohl’s.

Tony Kaufmann, Alex Poulos and Joe Foley of Gantry represented the borrower, a single private real estate investor, in the financing. The 10-year, fixed-rate loans were placed with two of Gantry’s insurance company correspondents and feature interest-only introductory periods, nonrecourse terms and 30-year amortizations. Gantry will service the loans.