REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $47.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Cicero, New York

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Lakeshore-at-Loso-Cicero-New-York

Lakeshore at Loso in Cicero, New York, will total 248 units.

CICERO, N.Y. — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $47.5 million construction loan for Lakeshore at Loso, a 248-unit multifamily project that will be located in the upstate New York community of Cicero. The community will comprise 12 three-story buildings that will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments and a clubhouse. The 24-acre property will also include walking trails, a boat launch and a 100-slip marina. Daniel Monte and Jack Stelianou of Gantry arranged the three-year loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, a locally based entity doing business as TreyJay Loso LLC.

