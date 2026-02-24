Gantry Arranges $48.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio Near Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. — San Francisco-based intermediary Gantry has arranged $48.3 million in acquisition financing across three Fannie Mae loans for a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 671 units in Hamburg, located just south of Buffalo. The unnamed properties were all built in the 1970s, and the loans were all structured with fixed interest rates. Tom Grzebinski and Zach Wagner of Gantry structured the deal, which involved one loan cross-collateralizing two adjacent properties that will be managed as one community. Walker & Dunlop provided the debt to an undisclosed borrower.