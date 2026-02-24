Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Gantry Arranges $48.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio Near Buffalo

by Taylor Williams

HAMBURG, N.Y. — San Francisco-based intermediary Gantry has arranged $48.3 million in acquisition financing across three Fannie Mae loans for a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 671 units in Hamburg, located just south of Buffalo. The unnamed properties were all built in the 1970s, and the loans were all structured with fixed interest rates. Tom Grzebinski and Zach Wagner of Gantry structured the deal, which involved one loan cross-collateralizing two adjacent properties that will be managed as one community. Walker & Dunlop provided the debt to an undisclosed borrower.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108-Unit Alto...

Redfearn Capital, TPG Angelo Gordon Close $150M Refinancing...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $50.5M Agency Refinancing for...

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on $145M Multifamily Project...

CBRE Negotiates $56M Sale of Annin Lofts Apartments...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 107,000 SF Vacant Office...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $42.6M in Financing for Three...

Thorofare Capital Provides $22M in Financing for Office-to-Residential...

Brinkman Real Estate Acquires 56-Unit Apartment Community in...