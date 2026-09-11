Friday, September 11, 2026
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The Edison at Maple Grove features 248 units.
LoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Gantry Arranges $48.3M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Maple Grove, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Gantry has arranged a $48.3 million permanent Freddie Mac loan to retire construction financing for The Edison at Maple Grove, a multifamily property in Maple Grove, about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The two-building, five-story asset features 248 units along with two stories of heated underground parking and an additional 149 surface parking spaces. Floor plans include one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, rooftop clubhouse, business center, fitness center, dog park and playground. Joe Monteleone and Bonnie Monteleone of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term.

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