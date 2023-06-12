Gantry Arranges $53.4M Refinancing for The Village at Prasada Retail Center in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Gantry has arranged a $53.4 million permanent loan for the refinancing of the The Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot, multi-phase retail center project in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise.

The 7.5-year, fixed-rate loan will retire the construction debt for the first phase of the development, which comprises 308,640 square feet. Phase One was fully leased at the time of financing to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More, PetSmart, T.J. Maxx and Floor & Décor.

Tim Storey, Chad Metzger and Ryan Gross of Gantry secured the loan through an institutional global financial services firm on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.