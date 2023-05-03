Gantry Arranges $5M Acquisition Loan for Phoenix Office Property 

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $5 million loan for the value-add acquisition of a 56,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix. The borrower is an experienced private real estate investor.

The two-story building offers 278 park spaces and is located at 2225 W. Peoria Ave. within the Black Canyon Commerce Park. Vacant space at the property is formatted for medical office, as well as general professional uses.

One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the fixed-rate, short-term bridge loan.