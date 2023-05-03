Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Gantry Arranges $5M Acquisition Loan for Phoenix Office Property 

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — Gantry has secured a $5 million loan for the value-add acquisition of a 56,000-square-foot office property in Phoenix. The borrower is an experienced private real estate investor. 

The two-story building offers 278 park spaces and is located at 2225 W. Peoria Ave. within the Black Canyon Commerce Park. Vacant space at the property is formatted for medical office, as well as general professional uses. 

One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the fixed-rate, short-term bridge loan.

You may also like

Grandview North Receives $57M in Construction Financing for...

Alton Industries Buys 19-Acre Plot in Henderson, Nevada...

NAI Capital Brokers $3.5M Sale of Lakeview Professional...

New Stanford Research Park Office Building in Palo...

Electric Owl Studios to Open 312,000 SF Film,...

Berkadia Brokers $52M Sale of Del Ray Central...

RealOp Purchases 507,590 SF Industrial Property in Jacksonville...

Stream Purchases 90 Acres in Kenosha, Plans to...

SRS Brokers $26.9M Sale of Apartment Complex in...