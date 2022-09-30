Gantry Arranges $6.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial/Flex Buildings Near Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Oregon, Western

Located on Willow Lane in Lake Oswego, Ore., the property features 14,600 square feet of flex industrial space.

LAKE OSWEGO AND TUALATIN, ORE. — Gantry has arranged $6.5 million in permanent financing for the acquisition of two cross-collateralized industrial/flex industrial assets near Portland. The properties include a 14,600-square-foot flex industrial building on Willow Lane in Lake Oswego, and Teton Business Center, a two-building, 45,000-square-foot industrial park in Tualatin.

Adam Parker, Paddy Ryan and Bryant Bushnell of Gantry secured the financing on behalf of a longstanding borrower client, a family office partnership. Gantry secured the 20-year loan through one of its correspondent life companies. The financing features an interest rate below 5 percent, which locked at the time of application.