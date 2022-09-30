REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $6.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial/Flex Buildings Near Portland

Located on Willow Lane in Lake Oswego, Ore., the property features 14,600 square feet of flex industrial space.

LAKE OSWEGO AND TUALATIN, ORE. — Gantry has arranged $6.5 million in permanent financing for the acquisition of two cross-collateralized industrial/flex industrial assets near Portland. The properties include a 14,600-square-foot flex industrial building on Willow Lane in Lake Oswego, and Teton Business Center, a two-building, 45,000-square-foot industrial park in Tualatin.

Adam Parker, Paddy Ryan and Bryant Bushnell of Gantry secured the financing on behalf of a longstanding borrower client, a family office partnership. Gantry secured the 20-year loan through one of its correspondent life companies. The financing features an interest rate below 5 percent, which locked at the time of application.

