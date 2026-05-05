Gantry Arranges $60M Loan for Refinancing of Fort Worth Industrial Building

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Francisco-based intermediary Gantry has arranged a $60 million loan for the refinancing of a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial building in Fort Worth. An undisclosed insurance company provided the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, interest-only payments and two one-year extensions. George Mitsanas, Tim Storey and Chad Metzger led the transaction for Gantry. The borrower was also not disclosed. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to a toy company.