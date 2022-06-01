Gantry Arranges $65M in Permanent Financing for Warehouse, Retail Portfolio in Hawaii

Located on Oahu, the portfolio includes the 226,850-square-foot Hanua Logistics Center and the 80,000-square-foot Honolulu Design Center.

HONOLULU — Gantry has secured $65 million in permanent financing to recapitalize a portfolio located on Oahu. The two financed properties are Hanua Logistics Center, a recently completed 226,850-square-foot Class A warehouse facility, and Honolulu Design Center, an 80,000-square-foot retail center.

Murphy Osborne of Gantry’s San Francisco office arranged the funding on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. Bank of Hawaii provided the financing, which features a 15-year term, including a significant interest-only period transitioning to 30-year amortization.