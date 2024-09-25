Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Located within Franklin Business Park in Tualatin, Ore., the single-tenant property offers 60,405 square feet of warehouse space.
Gantry Arranges $7.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Building in Tualatin, Oregon

by Amy Works

TUALATIN, ORE. — Gantry has arranged a $7.2 million permanent loan for the acquisition of a single-tenant warehouse building within Franklin Business Park in Tualatin, approximately 12 miles southwest of Portland.

Blake Hering and Keegan Bridges of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in the financing. The 12-year loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders, with terms including a fixed rate, 25-year amortization and nonrecourse provisions.

The 60,405-square-foot property was acquired vacant with a lease for the entire building in place for a long-term single tenant. The building includes 20,521 square feet of office space.

