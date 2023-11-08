Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Located in Sun City, Ariz., Sun Shadow Square features 84,000 square feet of retail space.
Gantry Arranges $7.5M Refinancing for Sun Shadow Square Retail Center in Sun City, Arizona

by Amy Works

SUN CITY, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $7.5 million permanent loan to refinance Sun Shadow Square, a neighborhood retail center in Sun City, a suburb of Phoenix.

Tim Storey of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, a private real estate entity. One of Gantry’s correspondent life companies provided the 10-year loan.

Situated on 8.8 acres at 10050 W. Bell Road, Sun Shadow Square features 84,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Ace Hardware, H&R Block and Archwell Health.

