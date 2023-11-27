Gantry Arranges $7.8M Refinancing for Retail Center in Marana, Arizona

MARANA, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured a $7.8 million permanent loan to refinance 26,387 square feet of retail space within The Shoppes at Continental Ranch at 9110-9150 Silverbell Road in Marana, a suburb of Tucson.

Tony Kaufmann and Alex Poulos of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, a California-based retail developer. The 10-year permanent loan features a fixed rate locked at application and a 30-year amortization schedule.

The retail space includes an inline strip and four pad buildings. An independently owned Safeway grocery store shadow anchors the property. Current tenants include a mix of national and local dining, professional services and essential retailers.