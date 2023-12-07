Thursday, December 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Skyview-Lofts-Kalispell-MT
Located in Kalispell, Mont., Skyview Lofts features 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
LoansMontanaMultifamilyWestern

Gantry Arranges $8.2M Loan for Skyview Lofts in Kalispell, Montana

by Amy Works

KALISPELL, MONT. — Gantry has arranged an $8.2 million permanent loan to retire construction financing from the development of Skyview Lofts. The property is located at 2105 Third Ave. E. in Kalispell, just north of Flathead Lake and approximately 70 miles south of the Canadian border.

Skyview Lofts features 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, high-speed fiber optic internet, in-unit washers/dryers and door-to-door trash service.

Demetri Koston of Gantry’s Spokane, Wash., office secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate company. Fannie Mae funded the 10-year loan with a 30-year amortization and full-term interest-only payments.

You may also like

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $7M Sale of Multifamily Building...

Norris & Stevens Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Charbonneau...

Titan Development, Aberg Property Top Out $63M Multifamily...

ECI Group Sells 318-Unit Columns at Westchase Apartments...

Bank OZK Provides $95M Construction Loan for Manhattan...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 164-Room Copley Square Hotel...

CBRE Brokers $5.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

McCarthy Building Co. Breaks Ground on $285M Student...

KeyBank Provides $12.5M Construction Loan for Three Sisters...