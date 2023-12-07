Gantry Arranges $8.2M Loan for Skyview Lofts in Kalispell, Montana

KALISPELL, MONT. — Gantry has arranged an $8.2 million permanent loan to retire construction financing from the development of Skyview Lofts. The property is located at 2105 Third Ave. E. in Kalispell, just north of Flathead Lake and approximately 70 miles south of the Canadian border.

Skyview Lofts features 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, high-speed fiber optic internet, in-unit washers/dryers and door-to-door trash service.

Demetri Koston of Gantry’s Spokane, Wash., office secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate company. Fannie Mae funded the 10-year loan with a 30-year amortization and full-term interest-only payments.