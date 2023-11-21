Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The planned 427-key Hard Rock Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., is slated for delivery in spring 2027.
Gantry Arranges $8.5M Loan for Hard Rock Hotel Development in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged $8.7 million of early-phase financing covering the land acquisition for a Hard Rock Hotel development at 100 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. Project details were announced last week.

The planned hotel will feature 427 rooms and suites, a rooftop bar, speakeasy theater and other Hard Rock-brand amenities. Construction is scheduled to commence in summer 2024 for an opening in spring 2027.

Andy Bratt, Amit Tyagi, Stefan Malmlund and Sean Kuang of Gantry’s Irvine production office secured the funding on behalf of Steinhauer Properties, the sponsor-developer of the planned hotel. One of Gantry’s affiliated debt fund lenders provided the loan, which offers interest-only terms at a fixed rate with extension options.

