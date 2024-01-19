Friday, January 19, 2024
Gantry Arranges $8.6M Loan for Oak Hills Shopping Center in Pleasanton, California

by Amy Works

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged an $8.6 million permanent loan to refinance Oak Hills Shopping Center, located at 5410-5480 Sunol Blvd. in the Bay Area city of Pleasanton.

Raley’s grocery, BMO Bank, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Jim’s Country Restaurant, Gymboree and Brick Fitness are tenants at the 120,000-square-foot retail center.

Mitch Zeemont, Tony Kaufmann and Alex Poulos of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, a private real estate entity. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 12-year, fixed-rate loan with a 20-year amortization.

