Gantry Arranges $85M Refinancing for Southern California Medical Office Portfolio

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured two loans, totaling $85 million, to refinance a portfolio of medical office properties serving the Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s physician, specialist and service provider communities. George Mitsanas, Braden Turnbull and Alicia Sabanero of Gantry arranged the loans for the private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate loans were secured through one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders and feature an introductory interest-only period, transitioning to 30-year amortization.

Located in Torrance, the financed properties include the 10-building, 381,249-square-foot Skypark Medical and Office Center at Hawthorne Boulevard and SkyPark Drive and a 39,611-square-foot medical office building at 3640 Lomita Blvd.