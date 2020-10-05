REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $86.5M in Financing for Seven-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Arizona, Oklahoma

Ironwood Apartments in Tucson, Ariz., is one of the seven properties included in the $86.5 million refinancing.

TUCSON, ARIZ., AND OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — Gantry has secured $86.5 million in refinancing for a seven-property multifamily property in Arizona and Oklahoma. Patrick Barkley, Chad Metzger and Kevin Valenzuela of Gantry represented the borrower, BWL Properties, in the transaction. Wells Fargo arranged the 10-year Fannie Mae loans with five years of interest-only payments.

Totaling 1,601 units, the seven apartment communities were built between 1972 and 1985.

