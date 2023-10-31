Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Operated by Extra Space Storage, the facility features 1,184 units.
Gantry Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of Self-Storage Facility in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Gantry has arranged an $8 million permanent loan to refinance existing debt on a self-storage facility in Chicago’s South Loop. The property at 605 S. Wabash Ave. was formerly a parking structure, but now encompasses 1,184 self-storage units across five stories and 95,000 square feet. The property is under new management, operating as Extra Space Storage. Andy Bratt and Sean Kuang of Gantry arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. An insurance company provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

