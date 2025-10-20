Gantry Arranges $9.3M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Apartment Building

HOUSTON — Gantry, a commercial mortgage banking firm based in San Francisco, has arranged a $9.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 112-unit apartment building located at 5400 Memorial Drive, just west of downtown Houston. Known as Memorial Tower, the nine-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, speakeasy lounge, fitness center, pickle ball court and a dog park. A regional bank provided the 10-year loan to a private investor, with both parties requesting anonymity. Jeff Matlock and Claire Jones led the transaction for Gantry.