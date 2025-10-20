Monday, October 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Gantry Arranges $9.3M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Gantry, a commercial mortgage banking firm based in San Francisco, has arranged a $9.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 112-unit apartment building located at 5400 Memorial Drive, just west of downtown Houston. Known as Memorial Tower, the nine-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, speakeasy lounge, fitness center, pickle ball court and a dog park. A regional bank provided the 10-year loan to a private investor, with both parties requesting anonymity. Jeff Matlock and Claire Jones led the transaction for Gantry.

You may also like

Big V Property Group Underway on 175,300 SF...

US Elogistics Service Signs 168,893 SF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 6.9-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 15,599 SF Office Lease in...

Värde Partners Provides $125M Loan for Refinancing of...

MMCC Arranges $5M Bridge Loan for Metro Boston...

CBRE Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

JLL Secures $99.3M Refinancing for 25 North Industrial...

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of 164-Unit Woodridge Villas...