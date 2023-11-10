Friday, November 10, 2023
201-313-N-McDowell-Blvd-Petaluma-CA
Plaza North Shopping Center in Petaluma, Calif., features 101,000 square feet of retail space.
Gantry Arranges $9.5M Loan for Plaza North Shopping Center in Petaluma, California

by Amy Works

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $9.5 million permanent loan to refinance Plaza North Shopping Center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma. Lola’s Market, CVS/pharmacy, Starbucks Coffee, GNC, Club Pilates and a variety of fast food, dining, beauty, retailers and professional services occupy the 101,000-square-foot retail center.

Robert Slatt, Andrew Ferguson and Maria Zwick of Gantry’s San Francisco production office secured the loan on behalf of the borrower, a private limited partnership. One of the Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the seven-year, fixed-rate, permanent loan. The new financing replaces a maturing loan from 2013.

