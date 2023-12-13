Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Best Buy anchors The Plaza, a 74,000-square-foot retail center at 1730-1900 Grass Valley Highway in Auburn, Calif.
Gantry Arranges $9.6M Acquisition Loan for The Plaza Retail Center in Auburn, California

by Amy Works

AUBURN, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $9.6 million permanent loan for the purchase of The Plaza, a retail center in the Sacramento suburb of Auburn. Situated on 3.4 acres at 1730-1900 Grass Valley Highway, The Plaza features 74,000 square feet of retail space.

Current tenants include Best Buy, Mel’s Original Diner, Little Caesars Plaza, Mattress Firm, Sola Salon Studios, Garden of Eat’n, Lyon Real Estate, Miracle Ear, Salon Centric and T-Mobile.

Tony Kaufmann and Erinn Cooke of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrowers, a private real estate company. One of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 30-year loan, which features a fixed rate for the life of the loan.

