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2290-De-La-Cruz-Blvd-Santa-Clara-CA
A national auto collision repair business occupies the 37,600-square-foot two-building asset at 2290 De La Cruz Blvd. in Santa Clara, Calif.
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

Gantry Arranges $9.6M Loan for Refinancing of Santa Clara Industrial Property

by Amy Works

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Gantry has arranged a $9.6 million permanent loan for the refinancing of a two-building, infill light industrial property in Santa Clara. Tony Kaufmann and Jake Davis of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in the transaction. The 10-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent insurance company lenders with a 30-year amortization schedule. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.

Located at 2290 De La Cruz Blvd., the property features 37,600 square feet spread across two buildings, inclusive of a recently constructed 11,500-square-foot building addition. At the time of financing, the property was fully leased to a national auto collision repair business on a long-term agreement.

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