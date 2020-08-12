Gantry Arranges $9.8M in Financing for The Lake Apartments in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — Gantry has secured $9.8 million in permanent financing for The Lake Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily community located in Coeur d’Alene.
Demetri Koston and Joyce Chen of Gantry arranged the 12-year, fixed-term, Fannie Mae refinancing, which includes a $1.5 million cash-out. The name of the borrower was not released.
Delivered this year, The Lake Apartments features three interconnected buildings offering a total of 46 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.