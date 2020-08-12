REBusinessOnline

Gantry Arranges $9.8M in Financing for The Lake Apartments in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Lake-Apt-Coeur-dAlene-ID

Located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, The Lake Apartments features 46 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — Gantry has secured $9.8 million in permanent financing for The Lake Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily community located in Coeur d’Alene.

Demetri Koston and Joyce Chen of Gantry arranged the 12-year, fixed-term, Fannie Mae refinancing, which includes a $1.5 million cash-out. The name of the borrower was not released.

Delivered this year, The Lake Apartments features three interconnected buildings offering a total of 46 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  