Gantry Arranges $9.8M in Financing for The Lake Apartments in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, The Lake Apartments features 46 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — Gantry has secured $9.8 million in permanent financing for The Lake Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily community located in Coeur d’Alene.

Demetri Koston and Joyce Chen of Gantry arranged the 12-year, fixed-term, Fannie Mae refinancing, which includes a $1.5 million cash-out. The name of the borrower was not released.

Delivered this year, The Lake Apartments features three interconnected buildings offering a total of 46 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.