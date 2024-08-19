Monday, August 19, 2024
Located at 5120 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix, the multi-tenant warehouse offers 127,000 square feet of fully leased industrial space. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
Gantry Arranges $9.9M Acquisition Loan for Warehouse Building in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Gantry has arranged a $9.9 million permanent loan to facilitate the acquisition of an industrial building located at 5120 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix. The 127,000-square-foot, multi-tenant warehouse features 30-foot clear heights and 30 loading docks, including four drive-in doors. At the time of financing, the property was fully leased by two tenants.

Tim Storey and Chad Metzger of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in securing the seven-year loan from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. The loan features interest-only terms, prepayment flexibility and a fixed rate.

