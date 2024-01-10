Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Gillespie-Field-iPark-El-Cajon-CA
Gillespie Field iPark in El Cajon, Calif., will feature 386,336 square feet of speculative industrial space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialLoansWestern

Gantry Arranges $91M Construction Loan for 386,336 SF Gillespie Field iPark Industrial Development in El Cajon, California

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $91 million construction loan for the development of Gillespie Field iPark, a speculative industrial building at 1756 Weld Blvd. in El Cajon, an eastern suburb of San Diego.

George Mitsanas, Peter Hillakas, Drit Shoemaker and Austin Ridge of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, Chestnut Properties. 3650 REIT, an institutional debt fund, provided the construction loan with terms including two extension options and nonrecourse covenants.

Slated for completion in second-quarter 2025, the 386,336-square-foot facility will feature 30-foot to 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers with K-25 heads, 64 loading docks, four grade-level doors and rare excess land providing 115 additional truck trailer stalls.

The building is designed to achieve net zero emissions from its rooftop solar array and will offer charging stations for electric vehicle semi-trucks.

Gillespie Field iPark is 44 percent pre-leased to an aerospace manufacturer and negotiations are underway for the remaining units.

You may also like

KT Development Buys Land Site for 122-Room WoodSpring...

Vanbarton Group, Tramview Capital Acquire Three-Property Medical Office...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 19-Unit Crestview Apartments in...

Robinson Weeks Breaks Ground on 635,328 SF Industrial...

CREI Holdings Receives $41M Refinancing for Affordable Seniors...

Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 1,364-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa...

Food City Affiliate Buys Land in Huntsville, Plans...

Rentyl Resorts to Develop 44-Room Boutique Hotel in...