Gantry Arranges $91M Construction Loan for 386,336 SF Gillespie Field iPark Industrial Development in El Cajon, California

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $91 million construction loan for the development of Gillespie Field iPark, a speculative industrial building at 1756 Weld Blvd. in El Cajon, an eastern suburb of San Diego.

George Mitsanas, Peter Hillakas, Drit Shoemaker and Austin Ridge of Gantry arranged the financing for the borrower, Chestnut Properties. 3650 REIT, an institutional debt fund, provided the construction loan with terms including two extension options and nonrecourse covenants.

Slated for completion in second-quarter 2025, the 386,336-square-foot facility will feature 30-foot to 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers with K-25 heads, 64 loading docks, four grade-level doors and rare excess land providing 115 additional truck trailer stalls.

The building is designed to achieve net zero emissions from its rooftop solar array and will offer charging stations for electric vehicle semi-trucks.

Gillespie Field iPark is 44 percent pre-leased to an aerospace manufacturer and negotiations are underway for the remaining units.