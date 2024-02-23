Gantry Arranges $9M Agency Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $9 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for a 23-unit apartment building located at 47 E. Seventh St. in Manhattan’s East Village. According to LoopNet Inc., the five-story building was constructed in 1930. Patrick Barkley and Chad Metzger of Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which features seven years of interest-only payments, through Walker & Dunlop. The borrower was an undisclosed private investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.