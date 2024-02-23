Friday, February 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Gantry Arranges $9M Agency Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $9 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for a 23-unit apartment building located at 47 E. Seventh St. in Manhattan’s East Village. According to LoopNet Inc., the five-story building was constructed in 1930. Patrick Barkley and Chad Metzger of Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which features seven years of interest-only payments, through Walker & Dunlop. The borrower was an undisclosed private investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.

You may also like

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 75-Site Manufactured Housing Property...

Tractor Supply Co. Opens 39,097 SF Store in...

ANSI Signs 22,819 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

BWE Arranges $18.5M in Financing for Three Workforce...

Interra Realty Brokers $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building...

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in...

Berkadia Secures $118.5M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $41M Sale of Manhattan...

Northmarq Arranges $39.9M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...