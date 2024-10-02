Gantry Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of Q10 | Triad Capital Advisors

KANSAS CITY AND ST. LOUIS — Gantry Inc., a full-service commercial mortgage banking firm based in San Francisco, has acquired Q10 | Triad Capital Advisors Inc., a member of Q10 Capital LLC. The transaction expands Gantry’s servicing portfolio by over $1.5 billion, growing its total servicing portfolio to $20 billion. Mark Reichter and Joe Monteleone, principals of Triad Capital Advisors, will hold an equity stake in the newly expanded Gantry. The transaction ensures continuity for Triad employees. Established in 1990, Triad maintains offices in both Kansas City and St. Louis. Going forward, Triad will operate under the Gantry name. Michael Heagerty, George Mitsanas, Robert Slatt and Jeff Wilcox led the Gantry acquisition team.