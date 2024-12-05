Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaCompany NewsWestern

Gantry Expands Southern California Presence with Westcap Corp. Merger

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — Gantry has expanded its Southern California presence by merging the operations of Westcap Corp. into its platform. The merger boosts Gantry’s correspondent-driven loan production, adding more than 250 existing loans with $3.2 million in servicing responsibilities. With this consolidation, Gantry’s servicing portfolio reaches more than $23 billion.

Westcap’s CRE loan producers, Managing Director Steve Beck, Executive Vice President Steve Bridges and Director Topher Van Mourick, will continue their roles. Since 1981, Westcap has been a mortgage banking presence in Southern California serving clients throughout the Western states from offices in Irvine, Calif., and Los Angeles.

Moving forward, Westcap’s producers will operate under the Gantry name.

The acquisition of Westcap marks a key milestone for Gantry, which has been expanding its reach in commercial mortgage banking. The Gantry acquisition team was led by Michael Heagerty, George Mitsanas, Robert Slatt, Jeff Wilcox and Andy Bratt. Gantry’s other recent growth initiatives include the acquisition of Q10|Triad Capital Advisors in October 2024, Norris, Beggs & Simpson’s mortgage banking arm in 2020 and The Rose Hill Group in 2019.

You may also like

JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $136.1M Sale of Beaumont...

Premier Design + Build Breaks Ground on 224,920...

Coldwell Banker Arranges $38M Sale of Holiday Inn...

Avison Young Brokers $10.3M Sale of El Camino...

Valley National Bank Sells $925M of Commercial Real...

Part 2: Elective Refinances, New Business Plans: What’s...

Hill Cos. Sells 233,194 SF Industrial Building in...

Gantry Arranges $18.3M in Financing for Two California...

IOV Acquires 10th Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...