Gantry Expands Southern California Presence with Westcap Corp. Merger

SAN FRANCISCO — Gantry has expanded its Southern California presence by merging the operations of Westcap Corp. into its platform. The merger boosts Gantry’s correspondent-driven loan production, adding more than 250 existing loans with $3.2 million in servicing responsibilities. With this consolidation, Gantry’s servicing portfolio reaches more than $23 billion.

Westcap’s CRE loan producers, Managing Director Steve Beck, Executive Vice President Steve Bridges and Director Topher Van Mourick, will continue their roles. Since 1981, Westcap has been a mortgage banking presence in Southern California serving clients throughout the Western states from offices in Irvine, Calif., and Los Angeles.

Moving forward, Westcap’s producers will operate under the Gantry name.

The acquisition of Westcap marks a key milestone for Gantry, which has been expanding its reach in commercial mortgage banking. The Gantry acquisition team was led by Michael Heagerty, George Mitsanas, Robert Slatt, Jeff Wilcox and Andy Bratt. Gantry’s other recent growth initiatives include the acquisition of Q10|Triad Capital Advisors in October 2024, Norris, Beggs & Simpson’s mortgage banking arm in 2020 and The Rose Hill Group in 2019.