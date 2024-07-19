Friday, July 19, 2024
Gantry Places $12M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Self-Storage Facility

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has placed a $12 million loan for the refinancing of Lockaway Storage, a 716-unit facility in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property spans 140,285 net rentable square feet and offers climate- and non-climate-controlled units, mini-office and warehouse spaces and oversized vehicle parking spaces. Tom Dao and Joe Foley of Gantry arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carries a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

