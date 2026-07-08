Gantry Places $40M in Loans for Suburban Portland Multifamily Communities

CLACKAMAS AND TIGARD, ORE. — Gantry has placed two $20 million permanent loans for a single sponsor to refinance maturing debt for a pair of apartment communities near Portland, Ore. Blake Hering and Kristin Lapinskas of Gantry’s Portland office arranged the loans on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The five-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse permanent loans were provided by one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. The loans feature full-term, interest-only payment schedules. Gantry will also service the loans.

The properties are Squires Court in Clackamas and Riverwood Heights in Tigard. Totaling 475 units, the garden-style assets feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include pools, clubhouses and “well-maintained” structures and landscaping.