Gantry Secures $10.2M Refinancing for Terminal Sales Office Building in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Gantry has secured a $10.2 million permanent loan to refinance the historic Terminal Sales office building in downtown Seattle. Located at 1932 1st Ave., adjacent to Pike Place Market, the 11-story, 92,400-square-foot building was originally delivered in 1925. The property was eventually renovated to serve as modern creative office space and includes street-level retail space.

Mike Wood and Tim Brown of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loan was secured by Gantry’s network of insurance company correspondent lenders with 25-year amortization. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.