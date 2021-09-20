REBusinessOnline

Gantry Secures $102.7M Refinancing for Arrive Apartments, Sound Hotel Tower in Seattle

The Arrive features 344 apartments situated atop the 142-key The Sound Hotel in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Gantry has secured $102.7 million in permanent financing from life company sources to retire and replace construction financing for The Arrive Apartments and The Sound Hotel in Seattle.

Situated in the Belltown neighborhood, the mixed-use, high-rise development features 344 apartments above the 142-key Sound Hotel.

George Mitsanas, Josh Natker and Pat Taylor of Gantry secured the loan on behalf of the undisclosed property owners.

