Gantry Secures $10M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Suburban Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Gantry has secured a $10 million loan for the refinancing of Hillside Apartments in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. The garden-style, three-story property features 108 multifamily units across 14 buildings at 111 Hillside Drive. The fully stabilized asset underwent a complex-wide renovation. Mark Reichter and Alec Frook of Gantry arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. Fannie Mae provided the seven-year, fixed-rate loan, which features an interest-only introductory period followed by a 30-year amortization.