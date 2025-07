KANEOHE, HAWAII — Gantry has secured a $10 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for a self-storage facility in Kaneohe on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The two-story, climate-controlled facility features 698 units encompassing 50,135 rentable square feet.

Public Storage manages the property, which is located at 46-004 Kawa St. Robert Slatt and Alex Poulos of Gantry arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a regional bank for the borrower, a private real estate investor.