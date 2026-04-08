Gantry Secures $10M Refinancing for Sunchase Apartments in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gantry has secured a $10 milion permanent loan to refinance Sunchase, a multifamily property located at 3901 Montgomery Blvd. NE in northeast Albuquerque’s Reindeer neighborhood. Situated on 10.2 acres, the community consists of 15 garden-style residential buildings offering a total of 240 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a swimming pool with spa, clubhouse, business center, playground, covered parking and gated access.

Blake Hering and Kristin Lapinskas of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor group, in the financing. The seven-year, fixed-rate loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life companies and features full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.