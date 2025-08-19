Gantry Secures $11.7M Construction Loan for South Lake Tahoe Townhome Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured an $11.7 million construction loan for the development of a 14 for-sale townhome project in South Lake Tahoe. Located at 3708 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and 3709 Osgood Ave., South Lake Tahoe Townhomes will offer 14 for-sale townhomes within walking distance of the lake, stateline casinos and other amenities. Peter Hillakas, Robert Slatt and Keegan Bridges of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 18-month loan was provided from Gantry’s extensive roster of lenders specializing in construction financing.