Tuesday, August 19, 2025
South-Lake-Tahoe-Townhomes-Tahoe-CA
South Lake Tahoe Townhomes in California will include 14 units.
CaliforniaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

Gantry Secures $11.7M Construction Loan for South Lake Tahoe Townhome Project

by Amy Works

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured an $11.7 million construction loan for the development of a 14 for-sale townhome project in South Lake Tahoe. Located at 3708 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and 3709 Osgood Ave., South Lake Tahoe Townhomes will offer 14 for-sale townhomes within walking distance of the lake, stateline casinos and other amenities. Peter Hillakas, Robert Slatt and Keegan Bridges of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 18-month loan was provided from Gantry’s extensive roster of lenders specializing in construction financing.

