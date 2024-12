EVERETT, WASH. — Gantry has secured $11.9 million in refinancing for Dogwood Enterprises Industrial Park, located at 3200 35th Ave. NE in Everett. Situated on 31.6 acres, the four-building property offers 106,686 square feet and direct access to I-5. The park is leased to a single tenant. Mike Wood, Demetri Koston and Tim Brown of Gantry arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a 25-year amortization schedule through a credit union for the borrower, a private real estate investor.