Gantry Secures $11M in Refinancing for Two Bay Area Industrial Buildings

SANTA CLARA AND SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Gantry has secured an $11 million permanent loan to refinance two industrial properties in Santa Clara and San Jose. Totaling 78,250 rentable square feet, the properties are a flex-industrial building at 3175 De La Cruz Blvd. in Santa Clara and a single-tenant industrial facility at 1941 Ringwood Ave. in San Jose.

Murphy Osborne and Alex Poulos of Gantry’s San Francisco office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in the financing. The 10-year, fixed-rate, cross-collateralized loan was secured through one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. Terms include prepayment flexibility and 25-year amortization.