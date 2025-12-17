Gantry Secures $12.4M in Structured Financing for Industrial Facility in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $12.4 million structured financing package aligning a bridge loan execution and preferred equity for the purchase of an industrial facility in Beaverton. Located at 10025 S.W. Allen Blvd., the 50,400-square-foot Class B property is fully leased to two tenants. Situated on 6.9 acres, the property includes 2 acres of fenced outdoor storage capacity.

Mike Wood and Tim Brown of Gantry represented the sponsor, a private real estate investor. The structured equity and debt package was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. The financing includes a five-year loan with upfront interest-only transitioning to a 25-year amortization schedule. Gantry will service the loan on behalf of its correspondent.