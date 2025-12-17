Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
10025-SW-Allen-Blvd-Beaverton-OR.jpg
Located at 10025 S.W. Allen Blvd. in Beaverton, Ore., the property offers 50,400 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialLoansOregonWestern

Gantry Secures $12.4M in Structured Financing for Industrial Facility in Beaverton, Oregon

by Amy Works

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $12.4 million structured financing package aligning a bridge loan execution and preferred equity for the purchase of an industrial facility in Beaverton. Located at 10025 S.W. Allen Blvd., the 50,400-square-foot Class B property is fully leased to two tenants. Situated on 6.9 acres, the property includes 2 acres of fenced outdoor storage capacity.

Mike Wood and Tim Brown of Gantry represented the sponsor, a private real estate investor. The structured equity and debt package was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders. The financing includes a five-year loan with upfront interest-only transitioning to a 25-year amortization schedule. Gantry will service the loan on behalf of its correspondent.

You may also like

Parkway Breaks Ground on Phase II of $750M...

CBRE Arranges $181.5M Refinancing for Finery Mixed-Use Development...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $31M Bridge Loan for...

CapRock Partners Sells 101,332 SF Industrial Facility in...

Forging Union Acquires Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Camas,...

Crescent Communities Sells 260-Unit NOVEL Nona Apartments in...

Boyle Investment Acquires 156,000 SF Woodmont Centre Offices...

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $6.1M Sale of Retail...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in...