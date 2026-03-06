Gantry Secures $12M Construction-to-Permanent Loan for Assisted Living Project in Oregon

WOODBURN, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $12 million construction-to-permanent loan for the development of an assisted living facility in Woodburn. Charlie Kokernak and Tim Brown of Gantry arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower, an affiliate of Benicia Senior Living. An Oregon-based credit union provided the loan, which includes interest-only payments for the first three years followed by a 25-year amortization.

Located at 1000 Country Club Road NE, the community will feature 46 units, totaling 51 beds. The property is adjacent to Heartwood Place Memory Care, which is also owned and managed by Benecia Senior Living.