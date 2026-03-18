Gantry Secures $12M Refinancing for Two-Building Industrial Asset in Hillsboro, Oregon

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $12 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for a pair of industrial warehouse buildings located at 5640 N.E. Wagon Drive Blvd. in Hillsboro. The 10-acre site features two buildings offering a total of 192,000 rentable square feet, including a single-tenant asset with 152,000 rentable square feet and an adjacent 40,000-square-foot multi-tenant flex building.

Blake Hering, Kristin Lapinskas and Abi Hunter of Gantry’s Portland, Ore., office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loan set at a 25-year amortization was secured from one of Gantry’s insurance company correspondents. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.