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5640-NE-Wagon-Drive-Blvd-Hillsboro-OR
Located at 5640 N.E. Wagon Drive Blvd. in Hillsboro, Ore., the two industrial buildings offer a total of 192,000 rentable square feet.
IndustrialLoansOregonWestern

Gantry Secures $12M Refinancing for Two-Building Industrial Asset in Hillsboro, Oregon

by Amy Works

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Gantry has secured a $12 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for a pair of industrial warehouse buildings located at 5640 N.E. Wagon Drive Blvd. in Hillsboro. The 10-acre site features two buildings offering a total of 192,000 rentable square feet, including a single-tenant asset with 152,000 rentable square feet and an adjacent 40,000-square-foot multi-tenant flex building.

Blake Hering, Kristin Lapinskas and Abi Hunter of Gantry’s Portland, Ore., office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The 10-year, fixed-rate nonrecourse loan set at a 25-year amortization was secured from one of Gantry’s insurance company correspondents. Gantry will service the loan for the lender.

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