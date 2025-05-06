Gantry Secures $13.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Gantry has secured a $13.5 million permanent loan for the purchase of an industrial property located at 485 N. Jimmy Doolittle Road in Salt Lake City. Situated on 9.4 acres, the asset offers 148,263 square feet of Class A industrial space, a clear height of 32 feet, four drive-in bays, 29 exterior dock doors, 198 parking spaces and ample trailer storage space. The property is fully leased to two tenants. Mike Wood, Ben Johnson and Tim Brown of Gantry’s Seattle production office represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The six-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by one of Gantry’s insurance company correspondent lenders and features full-term interest-only payments with prepayment flexibility.