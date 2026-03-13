Gantry Secures $13.5M Loan for Refinancing of Historic Office Building in Palo Alto, California

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $13.5 million permanent loan to refinance a timely maturity on a historic office building in Palo Alto. Located at 384 University Ave., the three-story property features 14,500 square feet of rentable space, including street-level retail space with two office floors above. The property is currently fully leased with a staggered lease roll.

Jeff Wilcox and Joe Foley of Gantry represented the borrowers, Big Property Ventures and Baskin Investment Group, in the financing. An institutional pension fund lender provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features first-year interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization.