Gantry Secures $130M Loan for Six-Property Trojan Storage Portfolio on the West Coast

The financing covers six Trojan Storage-owned facilities, totaling 600,000 square feet, in California, Oregon and Washington.

CALIFORNIA, OREGON AND WASHINGTON — Gantry has arranged $130 million in permanent financing for a six-property, Trojan Storage-owned self-storage portfolio spread across California, Oregon and Washington. Totaling 600,000 square feet, the portfolio includes three newly completed, pre-stabilized facilities and three recently acquired facilities.

Andy Bratt and Amit Tyagi of Gantry secured the financing for Trojan Storage. The loan features a 10-year term at a fixed rate and a significant interest-only period later transitioning to a 30-year amortization schedule.

The newly constructed facilities are in Commerce, Glendale and San Jose, Calif., and the recently acquired assets are in Salinas, Calif., Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.

