Gantry Secures $13M in Financing for Acquisition of Retail Parcel in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured $13 million of permanent financing for the acquisition of a 11.57-acre parcel at Arrowhead Marketplace in Glendale. Tim Storey of Gantry’s Phoenix office secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan featuring a 25-year amortization for the borrower, Arizona Partners, through a correspondent life company lender.
Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn, Party City and Salt Creek Home Furnishings are tenants at the 128,500-square-foot retail center.
