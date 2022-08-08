REBusinessOnline

Gantry Secures $13M in Financing for Acquisition of Retail Parcel in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Retail, Western

Arrowhead-Marketplace-Glendale-AZ

Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn, Party City and Salt Creek Home Furnishings are tenants at Arrowhead Marketplace in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured $13 million of permanent financing for the acquisition of a 11.57-acre parcel at Arrowhead Marketplace in Glendale. Tim Storey of Gantry’s Phoenix office secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan featuring a 25-year amortization for the borrower, Arizona Partners, through a correspondent life company lender.

Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn, Party City and Salt Creek Home Furnishings are tenants at the 128,500-square-foot retail center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  