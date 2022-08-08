Gantry Secures $13M in Financing for Acquisition of Retail Parcel in Glendale, Arizona

Arizona

Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn, Party City and Salt Creek Home Furnishings are tenants at Arrowhead Marketplace in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Gantry has secured $13 million of permanent financing for the acquisition of a 11.57-acre parcel at Arrowhead Marketplace in Glendale. Tim Storey of Gantry’s Phoenix office secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan featuring a 25-year amortization for the borrower, Arizona Partners, through a correspondent life company lender.

