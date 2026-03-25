Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Latitude-Queen-Anne-Apts-Seattle-WA
Located at 500 3rd Ave. W. in Seattle, Latitude Queen Anne offers 76 apartments.
LoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Gantry Secures $14.8M Refinancing for Latitude Queen Anne Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Gantry has secured a $14.8 million permanent loan to refinance maturing debt for the Latitude Queen Anne, a multifamily property located in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Located at 500 3rd Ave. W., the Class A, mid-rise property offers 76 apartments in urban one-bedroom layouts and traditional one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as a rooftop deck.

Mike Wood and Tim Brown of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor, in the financing. The 10-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan was secured from one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders and features full-term interest-only payments. Gantry will service the loan for its correspondent.

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