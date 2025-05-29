Thursday, May 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3000-W-Marina-Dr-Moses-Lake-WA
Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel is located at 3000 W. Marina Drive in Moses Lake, Wash.
HospitalityLoansWashingtonWestern

Gantry Secures $14M Loan for Refinancing of Best Western Plus Hotel in Moses Lake, Washington

by Amy Works

MOSES LAKE, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $14 million permanent loan to refinance the Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel, located at 3000 W. Marina Drive in Moses Lake. The hotel, including onsite restaurant, underwent an improvement program in 2023. The hotel features a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, steam room, cocktail lounge, meeting and banquet facilities, a business and convention center and a fitness center. Drit Shoemaker of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A regional bank provided the seven-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule.

You may also like

Largo Capital Arranges $17.3M Bridge Loan for Upstate...

Grover Corlew Obtains $61M Refinancing for Two Adjacent...

JLL Secures $48M Refinancing for Westshore Palm Bay...

C.W. Driver Breaks Ground on $175M Modernization Project...

Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers $5M Sale of Industrial...

PSRS Arranges $4.5M Refinancing for Two Retail Buildings...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Multifamily...

Darwin Investment Group Receives $100M Refinancing for 2.2...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $5.3M Acquisition Loan for...