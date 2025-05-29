Gantry Secures $14M Loan for Refinancing of Best Western Plus Hotel in Moses Lake, Washington

MOSES LAKE, WASH. — Gantry has secured a $14 million permanent loan to refinance the Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel, located at 3000 W. Marina Drive in Moses Lake. The hotel, including onsite restaurant, underwent an improvement program in 2023. The hotel features a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, steam room, cocktail lounge, meeting and banquet facilities, a business and convention center and a fitness center. Drit Shoemaker of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. A regional bank provided the seven-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule.