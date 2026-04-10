Friday, April 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2715-Dwight-Way-Berkeley-CA
The student housing community at 2715 Dwight Way in Berkeley, Calif., features 109 beds in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Gantry Secures $14M Refinancing for Student Housing Property in Berkeley, California

by Amy Works

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $14 million permanent loan to refinance a near-term maturity for a student housing property located at 2715 Dwight Way in Berkeley. Situated within walking distance of the University of California Berkeley campus, the asset offers 109 beds in 29 units featuring two-, three- and four-bedroom furnished floor plans with modern kitchens, in-unit washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.

Tom Dao, Alex Poulos and Toby Judge of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan was secured from Amalgamated Bank with terms, including introductory interest-only payments transitioning to 30-year amortization, prepayment flexibility and extension options.

You may also like

Dwight Capital Provides $56M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for...

CBRE Negotiates $47.8M Sale of Waverton Apartments in...

Greystar, Haseko Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project...

Affinius Capital Receives $144M Construction Loan for The...

JLL Arranges Financing for 94-Acre Northpoint Innovation Park...

Beacon Group Acquires 4,665 SF Office Space at...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $58M Refinancing for Two...

McDowell Housing Breaks Ground on $41.9M Affordable Housing...

Subtext, Clarion to Break Ground on 784-Bed Student...