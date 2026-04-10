Gantry Secures $14M Refinancing for Student Housing Property in Berkeley, California

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Gantry has secured a $14 million permanent loan to refinance a near-term maturity for a student housing property located at 2715 Dwight Way in Berkeley. Situated within walking distance of the University of California Berkeley campus, the asset offers 109 beds in 29 units featuring two-, three- and four-bedroom furnished floor plans with modern kitchens, in-unit washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.

Tom Dao, Alex Poulos and Toby Judge of Gantry represented the borrower, a private real estate investor. The five-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan was secured from Amalgamated Bank with terms, including introductory interest-only payments transitioning to 30-year amortization, prepayment flexibility and extension options.